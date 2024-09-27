Left Menu

Bhupinder Singh Hooda Predicts 'Massive Mandate' for Congress in Haryana

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda predicts a decisive win for Congress in the upcoming assembly elections. Emphasizing unity within the party despite multiple contenders for the chief minister post, Hooda dismisses infighting rumors and asserts that the high command will decide the final leader.

Updated: 27-09-2024 15:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda confidently predicts a significant victory for Congress in the upcoming state assembly elections. He assures that, despite several candidates for the chief minister position, the party remains unified.

Dismissing any talk of internal conflict, Hooda emphasizes that the decision on the chief ministerial candidate will be made by the party high command. Hooda, reiterating his resilience, states he is neither tired nor retired, solidifying his own candidacy for the post.

Hooda also criticizes the BJP, claiming the Congress will secure a 'massive mandate' against them in a direct contest. He highlights past achievements and dismisses smaller opposition parties, urging voters to support Congress for reliable governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

