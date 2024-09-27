Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Advocates for Key Issues with PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the release of pending funds for the Chennai metro project and integrated education initiatives. He also sought intervention for protecting Tamil fishermen from Sri Lankan navy. Modi assured consideration of these demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:34 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to emphasize the need for early release of pending funds for the Chennai metro project and integrated education initiatives, besides seeking intervention to protect Tamil fishermen.

Describing the meeting as 'purposeful,' the DMK president presented a detailed report on three core issues. 'The Prime Minister listened patiently,' Stalin informed reporters post-meeting.

Stalin pressed for the rapid release of funds for the ongoing Chennai metro project, noting that Rs 18,544 crore has already been spent. He urged the need to commence the second phase of the project, stressing that the delay in fund disbursement has slowed progress.

For the integrated education initiative, Stalin pointed out the holdup in the first installment of the 60:40 Centre-State funded programme. He confirmed Tamil Nadu's incorporation of positive elements from the National Education Policy but rejected the trilingual policy, asking for a correction in the MoU to avoid language imposition.

Addressing the plight of Tamil fishermen facing arrest by the Sri Lankan Navy, Stalin requested Modi's personal intervention, revealing that 191 fishing boats and 145 fishermen have been captured. He urged a resolution at the upcoming India-Sri Lanka joint committee meeting in Colombo.

After their meeting, Stalin said the Prime Minister assured him of considering all three demands. Stalin later met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and paid a visit to the family of recently deceased CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

Stalin also met CPI General Secretary D Raja, who praised his leadership and congratulated him on Tamil Nadu's achievements in various sectors.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister arrived in Delhi to a warm reception from DMK leaders and Members of Parliament, including T R Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, Dayanidhi Maran, K Kanimozhi, and T Sumathy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

