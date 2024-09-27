Orbán Criticizes EU Over North Macedonia's Blocked Membership Bid
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán criticized the European Union for delaying North Macedonia's EU membership bid, accusing it of undermining the country's national pride. During a visit to North Macedonia, Orbán offered to mediate with Bulgaria to resolve the dispute that caused the delay. He also supported Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency.
- Country:
- Macedonia
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has sharply criticized the European Union for delaying North Macedonia's bid to join the bloc, claiming it undermines the country's national pride. During a news conference at the lakeside resort of Ohrid with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Orbán offered to mediate with Bulgaria, whose historical disputes with Skopje caused the delay.
Orbán said the decision to proceed with Albania's EU accession independently of North Macedonia's would be a 'big mistake.' The EU began membership talks with both countries in 2022, spurred by the war in Ukraine.
Despite the delay caused by Bulgaria's demands, Mickoski's government insists any constitutional amendments must follow Bulgaria's approval of North Macedonia's EU membership. Orbán also expressed support for Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, stating a strong U.S. president promotes peace while a weak one leads to war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Promises Tax-Free Overtime Pay Amid Tight Presidential Race
Campaign Trail Clash: Harris vs. Trump in Swing States
Trump Allies Plan to End Government Control of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Trump Rejects Second Debate with Harris Amid Ongoing Election Tensions
UAE Eyes Reviving F-35 Deal with U.S. if Trump Returns to Office