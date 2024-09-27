Left Menu

Orbán Criticizes EU Over North Macedonia's Blocked Membership Bid

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán criticized the European Union for delaying North Macedonia's EU membership bid, accusing it of undermining the country's national pride. During a visit to North Macedonia, Orbán offered to mediate with Bulgaria to resolve the dispute that caused the delay. He also supported Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Skopje | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:30 IST
Orbán Criticizes EU Over North Macedonia's Blocked Membership Bid
  • Country:
  • Macedonia

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has sharply criticized the European Union for delaying North Macedonia's bid to join the bloc, claiming it undermines the country's national pride. During a news conference at the lakeside resort of Ohrid with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Orbán offered to mediate with Bulgaria, whose historical disputes with Skopje caused the delay.

Orbán said the decision to proceed with Albania's EU accession independently of North Macedonia's would be a 'big mistake.' The EU began membership talks with both countries in 2022, spurred by the war in Ukraine.

Despite the delay caused by Bulgaria's demands, Mickoski's government insists any constitutional amendments must follow Bulgaria's approval of North Macedonia's EU membership. Orbán also expressed support for Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, stating a strong U.S. president promotes peace while a weak one leads to war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024