Orbán Criticizes EU Over North Macedonia's Blocked Membership Bid

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has sharply criticized the European Union for delaying North Macedonia's bid to join the bloc, claiming it undermines the country's national pride. During a news conference at the lakeside resort of Ohrid with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Orbán offered to mediate with Bulgaria, whose historical disputes with Skopje caused the delay.

Orbán said the decision to proceed with Albania's EU accession independently of North Macedonia's would be a 'big mistake.' The EU began membership talks with both countries in 2022, spurred by the war in Ukraine.

Despite the delay caused by Bulgaria's demands, Mickoski's government insists any constitutional amendments must follow Bulgaria's approval of North Macedonia's EU membership. Orbán also expressed support for Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, stating a strong U.S. president promotes peace while a weak one leads to war.

(With inputs from agencies.)