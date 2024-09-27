Left Menu

Trump and Zelenskiy Commit to Resolving Ukraine Conflict Amid U.S. Election Tensions

Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, expressed his intention to collaborate with both Ukraine and Russia to end their war. He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in New York to discuss Ukraine's 'victory plan' and reaffirmed his relationships with both Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump expressed on Friday his commitment to working with both Ukraine and Russia to end their war. This statement came during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at Trump Tower in New York. Zelenskiy aimed to discuss his 'victory plan' for Ukraine, highlighting the need for strong U.S. support in the ongoing conflict.

Trump lauded Zelenskiy and emphasized his own solid relationships with both the Ukrainian and Russian presidents. 'We have a very good relationship [with Zelenskiy], and I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin,' Trump remarked. He confidently asserted that a quick resolution could be achieved if he won the November election.

The meeting took place as Zelenskiy continued to promote his repackaged request for more weapons and the lifting of restrictions on long-range missiles, under his 'victory plan,' which many view as overly ambitious. Trump's approach marked a significant turnaround from his earlier campaign trail comments, as he praised Zelenskiy for his efforts and expressed a willingness to find a solution to the conflict.

