New York City Mayor Eric Adams Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Bribery Charges

New York City Mayor Eric Adams entered a not guilty plea to federal bribery charges on Friday, marking a significant development in a series of investigations that have unsettled the city. Adams, a Democrat, appeared before a federal court in Manhattan, denying accusations that he accepted illegal campaign contributions and travel perks from international donors seeking to influence his administration.

The mayor faces a five-count indictment including wire fraud, bribery, and receiving contributions from foreign nationals. Prosecutors allege Adams exploited his connections with Turkish officials and businesspeople, who funded his travel and supported his mayoral campaign. Despite the serious charges, Adams has vowed to continue serving as mayor and refutes claims of impropriety.

Legal experts and political figures are closely watching the case, which could have broad implications for Adams' political future and governance of New York City. Prosecutors are believed to be conducting multiple inquiries involving Adams and his administration, adding further scrutiny to a city already grappling with leadership challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)