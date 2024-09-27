Massive Explosions Rock Beirut as Israeli Strikes Target Hezbollah

Israeli military airstrikes targeted the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut on Friday, causing a series of massive explosions that leveled multiple buildings and sent clouds of smoke billowing into the skies.

The attacks in the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital followed vows from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations to continue the campaign against Hezbollah, further diminishing hopes for an internationally backed cease-fire.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly the target, but this remained unconfirmed. The powerful bombings were the most intense seen in Beirut this year, bringing the death toll in Lebanon this week to over 720.

(With inputs from agencies.)