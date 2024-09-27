JP Nadda Lauds Record Voter Turnout in J&K, Highlights Milestones Under Modi Government
BJP national president JP Nadda praised the high voter turnout in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, indicating a victory for Indian democracy. He emphasized the need for a BJP-led government to drive development in the region and lauded Prime Minister Modi's efforts in improving security and promoting growth.
BJP national president JP Nadda highlighted the historic voter turnout in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, marking a significant step for Indian democracy. Nadda noted that individuals who once wielded guns are now using ballots, showcasing a shift towards peaceful expression.
He stressed the importance of a double-engine government to accelerate development in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out that the BJP's continued governance is crucial for driving growth initiatives. Nadda credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the security landscape of the region, enabling such democratic participation.
Nadda also criticized past governments for instances of violence during elections and underscored the BJP's role in conducting peaceful local elections. He concluded with a call to ensure the BJP's victory across all seats, emphasizing that only the party under Modi's leadership can fulfill the region's development aspirations.
