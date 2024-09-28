Left Menu

Biden Stands Firm Amid Nippon Steel's Billion-Dollar Bid for U.S. Steel

U.S. President Joe Biden reiterated his opposition to Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel, even as the administration extends a national security review. The proposed merger, facing scrutiny from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, remains controversial given its implications for national security and its political sensitivities ahead of the presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 02:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 02:21 IST
Biden Stands Firm Amid Nippon Steel's Billion-Dollar Bid for U.S. Steel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed on Friday his opposition to Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel despite the administration's decision to extend a national security review of the proposed tie-up.

In response to reporters' questions, Biden maintained, "I haven't changed my mind," dashing hopes among deal backers that the proposed merger might receive approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which examines foreign investments for national security risks. Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel have not yet commented.

The review was delayed earlier this month, raising speculation that a decision would be postponed until after the November 5 presidential election. This delay had given supporters of the merger some optimism. However, both Biden and his political opponents remain steadfast that U.S. Steel should stay American-owned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024