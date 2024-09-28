Israeli Strikes Target Hezbollah's Beirut Headquarters, Escalating Conflict
In a dramatic escalation, the Israeli military launched a series of powerful airstrikes on Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, aiming at leader Hassan Nasrallah. The blasts killed six people and injured 91, pushing the conflict closer to full-scale war. Lebanese and Israeli reports indicate significant casualties and widespread destruction.
In a stark escalation of tensions, the Israeli military struck Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut with a series of powerful explosions on Friday. The strikes were aimed at Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, resulting in six fatalities and 91 injuries, according to Lebanon's health ministry. The blasts destroyed multiple high-rise apartment buildings, marking the most severe attack on Beirut in the past year and a significant step towards full-fledged war.
Two anonymous sources, including a United States official, confirmed Nasrallah was the target of these strikes. The Israeli army, however, has not explicitly confirmed the target. As of now, it remains uncertain if Nasrallah was present at the site during the attack, and Hezbollah has yet to comment.
The strikes prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cut short his U.S. visit. Earlier, in a U.N. address, he pledged to continue Israel's campaign against Hezbollah, diminishing prospects for an internationally brokered cease-fire. The Israeli military claims the headquarters were located underground in Beirut's densely populated Haret Hreik area, demolishing six apartment towers in the process.
