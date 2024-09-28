Kejriwal to Vacate Official Residence, Searches for New Abode Near Constituency
Arvind Kejriwal will soon vacate the official residence of the Delhi chief minister. The AAP leader is searching for a new house near his New Delhi constituency. The party highlights numerous offers of accommodation from various people and has requested official accommodation for Kejriwal as party president.
Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) supremo, is set to vacate the official residence of Delhi's chief minister located in the Civil Lines area. An intensified search is underway to find a new house close to his New Delhi constituency, according to an AAP statement on Saturday.
Kejriwal, who resigned as Delhi's chief minister earlier this month, said he would leave the Flagstaff Road residence during the Navratri festival, which begins in the first week of October.
'Arvind Kejriwal will vacate the CM residence soon, and the search for his new home has been ramped up. Kejriwal is focusing on locations near his New Delhi assembly constituency to stay connected with the local community,' the Aam Aadmi Party stated.
The party notes that AAP MLAs, councillors, party workers, and other citizens are offering him accommodation regardless of their social, economic, or political backgrounds.
Kejriwal resides with his family, including his wife, children, and elderly parents. The AAP has also called on the Central government to provide official accommodation for Kejriwal in his capacity as the president of a national party.
