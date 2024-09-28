Left Menu

Kejriwal to Vacate Official Residence, Searches for New Abode Near Constituency

Arvind Kejriwal will soon vacate the official residence of the Delhi chief minister. The AAP leader is searching for a new house near his New Delhi constituency. The party highlights numerous offers of accommodation from various people and has requested official accommodation for Kejriwal as party president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 11:15 IST
Kejriwal to Vacate Official Residence, Searches for New Abode Near Constituency
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) supremo, is set to vacate the official residence of Delhi's chief minister located in the Civil Lines area. An intensified search is underway to find a new house close to his New Delhi constituency, according to an AAP statement on Saturday.

Kejriwal, who resigned as Delhi's chief minister earlier this month, said he would leave the Flagstaff Road residence during the Navratri festival, which begins in the first week of October.

'Arvind Kejriwal will vacate the CM residence soon, and the search for his new home has been ramped up. Kejriwal is focusing on locations near his New Delhi assembly constituency to stay connected with the local community,' the Aam Aadmi Party stated.

The party notes that AAP MLAs, councillors, party workers, and other citizens are offering him accommodation regardless of their social, economic, or political backgrounds.

Kejriwal resides with his family, including his wife, children, and elderly parents. The AAP has also called on the Central government to provide official accommodation for Kejriwal in his capacity as the president of a national party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024