Global Initiative to Strengthen Palestinian State Support Gains Momentum
European, Arab, and Islamic nations have launched a collaborative effort to enhance support for a Palestinian state and its institutions. Norway's foreign minister announced this initiative amid ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, emphasizing the need for a new approach to achieving an independent Palestinian state.
During a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, nearly 90 countries gathered to launch “The Global Alliance for the Implementation of a Palestinian State and a Two-State Solution,” co-chaired by Saudi Arabia's foreign minister and Eide. “We need to find a way out of this deadlock,” Eide told the U.N. Security Council, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.
The Oslo Accords, which Norway guarantees, were a significant step toward Palestinian self-rule, but ongoing Israeli occupation and lack of negotiations have stalled progress. Currently, 149 U.N. member nations recognize a Palestinian state, and efforts continue to strengthen Palestinian institutions to meet the expectations of their people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
