Japan's New Prime Minister to Retain Chief Cabinet Secretary Amid Political Shift

In a significant political development, Japan's incoming prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, is anticipated to retain Yoshimasa Hayashi as the chief cabinet secretary. This move comes on the heels of an unpredictable leadership race within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), where Ishiba emerged victorious on Friday.

Yoshimasa Hayashi, who has held pivotal roles as both a defence minister and a foreign minister, was one of the eight candidates in the race but was unable to secure the top position. Despite this, Hayashi's continued tenure as chief cabinet secretary indicates a sense of stability amidst the political shift. He has been serving under the outgoing Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, who is stepping down following party-related scandals that dented its popularity.

Ishiba, speaking after his win, announced plans to form his new government on Tuesday following a parliamentary vote by the LDP-majority lower house. Additionally, Shinjiro Koizumi, who secured third place in the race, is expected to chair the party's election committee, as reported by local media on Saturday.

