Shutdowns Cripple Normal Life in Manipur's Churachandpur and Kangpokpi Districts
The districts of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi in Manipur experienced a significant shutdown, affecting daily life as markets and vehicles ceased operations. The shutdown, organized by Kuki-Zo groups, protested against a statement by Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh regarding potential militant violence.
- Country:
- India
The shutdown in Manipur's Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts affected normal life on Saturday, officials said.
Markets and other commercial establishments remained shut, while vehicles stayed off the roads, they said. No untoward incidents have so far been reported, they added.
The shutdown began in the two districts on Friday and would continue till Sunday. The shutdown has been called by Kuki-Zo groups, including the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) and Kuki Students Organisation (KSO), in protest against Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh's statement.
Singh had on September 20 claimed that security forces have taken a number of steps in the wake of reports that '900 militants' might carry out violence in peripheral villages of Imphal valley districts.
The state government on Wednesday, however, retracted the claim and asserted that the likelihood of 'any such misadventures by armed groups is minimal and unsubstantiated'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- shutdown
- Churachandpur
- Kangpokpi
- Kuki-Zo groups
- security
- protest
- ITLF
- KSO
- Kuldiep Singh
ALSO READ
China's Defence Minister Advocates Stronger Military Ties and Global Security Leadership
China to Boost Military Ties with Neighbours, Promotes Global Security Leadership
China's Defence Head Advocates Major Powers for Global Security Lead
Vietnam Explores Nuclear Power for Energy Security
Shimla Police Release Video of Violent Protest Over Mosque Construction