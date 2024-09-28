Jammu and Kashmir Votes: Modi Promises New Era Without Corruption and Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has campaigned in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing a future free from corruption, terrorism, and separatism. He criticized Congress, NC, and PDP as enemies of the Constitution and highlighted the surgical strikes of 2016. Modi urged voters to support BJP for better governance and peace.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a significant rally in Jammu and Kashmir, promising a government free from corruption, terrorism, and separatism, envisioning a peaceful and prosperous future.
Criticizing Congress, NC, and PDP as enemies of the Constitution, Modi emphasized BJP's commitment to the region's progress. Referencing the 2016 surgical strikes, he warned terror mentors of stern action.
He urged voters to support BJP, condemning past governments for discrimination and violence. The rally marked Modi's third visit to Jammu and Kashmir and fourth election rally within two weeks, aiming for strong support in the final phase of elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Jammu and Kashmir
- BJP
- corruption
- terrorism
- elections
- Congress
- NC
- PDP
- surgical strikes
ALSO READ
HD Kumaraswamy Criticizes Congress Over Nagamangala Violence
BRS Leaders' Arrest Sparks Protests Against Congress Government Amid Rising Tensions in Telangana
1984-Anti Sikh riots case: Delhi court frames charges of murder, other offences against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.
Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch, her husband deny conflict of interest allegations levelled by Congress, terms them motivated: Statement.
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kejriwal; Congress and AAP Laud, BJP Mocks