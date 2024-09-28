Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Votes: Modi Promises New Era Without Corruption and Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has campaigned in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing a future free from corruption, terrorism, and separatism. He criticized Congress, NC, and PDP as enemies of the Constitution and highlighted the surgical strikes of 2016. Modi urged voters to support BJP for better governance and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a significant rally in Jammu and Kashmir, promising a government free from corruption, terrorism, and separatism, envisioning a peaceful and prosperous future.

Criticizing Congress, NC, and PDP as enemies of the Constitution, Modi emphasized BJP's commitment to the region's progress. Referencing the 2016 surgical strikes, he warned terror mentors of stern action.

He urged voters to support BJP, condemning past governments for discrimination and violence. The rally marked Modi's third visit to Jammu and Kashmir and fourth election rally within two weeks, aiming for strong support in the final phase of elections.

