Farooq Abdullah Urges J&K Voters to Reject 'Devils in Disguise', Calls for Dignity and Progress

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference president, calls on Jammu and Kashmir voters to prioritize their dignity and reject candidates he describes as 'devils in disguise.' He emphasized the importance of voting wisely in the upcoming Assembly polls to secure job opportunities, progress, and a better future. Abdullah expressed skepticism towards BJP’s promises and urged for dialogue with neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:16 IST
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah made a fervent appeal to voters in Jammu and Kashmir, urging them to prioritize their honour and reject candidates he labelled as 'devils in disguise' ahead of the final phase of the Assembly polls.

Addressing the third and final phase of elections, scheduled for October 1, Abdullah expressed confidence in the National Conference-Congress alliance and criticized the BJP's chances of gaining power in the Union territory.

Abdullah emphasized the importance of making thoughtful decisions at the polls, highlighting the need for improved job opportunities, dignity, and a better quality of life. He also criticized BJP MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alleging his role in manipulating voter dynamics.

