Farooq Abdullah Urges J&K Voters to Reject 'Devils in Disguise', Calls for Dignity and Progress

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah made a fervent appeal to voters in Jammu and Kashmir, urging them to prioritize their honour and reject candidates he labelled as 'devils in disguise' ahead of the final phase of the Assembly polls.

Addressing the third and final phase of elections, scheduled for October 1, Abdullah expressed confidence in the National Conference-Congress alliance and criticized the BJP's chances of gaining power in the Union territory.

Abdullah emphasized the importance of making thoughtful decisions at the polls, highlighting the need for improved job opportunities, dignity, and a better quality of life. He also criticized BJP MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alleging his role in manipulating voter dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)