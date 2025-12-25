Left Menu

Vajpayee set enduring example of principled politics: Punjab BJP’s Ashwani Sharma

He cited Vajpayees historic speech in Mumbai when he said, Darkness will fade, the sun will rise, and the lotus will bloom. Sharma said the BJP has since grown into the worlds largest political party, which is governing the country for the third consecutive term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-12-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 21:16 IST
Vajpayee set enduring example of principled politics: Punjab BJP’s Ashwani Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma on Thursday said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ideals remain as relevant today as ever. After paying floral tribute to the late BJP stalwart on his 101st birth anniversary at the BJP office here, Sharma said that at a time when political manipulation and compromises for power were becoming common, Vajpayee chose to give up power secured by a single vote rather than compromise on his principles. "Vajpayee ji was an ideal leader, not just for the BJP but for every citizen of the country," he said. Recalling the early years of the BJP, Sharma said even when the party won just two seats, Vajpayee continued to inspire and motivate the party workers. He cited Vajpayee's historic speech in Mumbai when he said, ''Darkness will fade, the sun will rise, and the lotus will bloom.'' Sharma said the BJP has since grown into the world's largest political party, which is governing the country for the third consecutive term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By carrying forward Vajpayee's ideals, Modi has undertaken historic initiatives to strengthen the economy, national security, and the welfare of the poor, thus enhancing India's global standing, Sharma said. "For the BJP workers in Punjab, Vajpayee ji's message holds special significance – darkness will fade, the sun will rise, and the lotus will bloom in Punjab as well," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025