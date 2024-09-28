Left Menu

Kharge Challenges Modi on Alarming Youth Unemployment Rates

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of exacerbating youth unemployment. Citing the Periodic Labour Force Survey, Kharge highlighted a 10.2% youth unemployment rate and criticized Modi for failing to increase job opportunities, particularly for women and in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:34 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday claimed that there is no bigger issue in the country than unemployment. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must remember that every youth, whose employment has been 'snatched away' by his government, will ensure the BJP's defeat in every election.

Kharge cited data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), saying that despite efforts, the government data can't hide the helplessness of the youth. 'Modi ji has the biggest contribution in ruining the future of the youth. If we take a closer look at the latest data of PLFS, this government data is not able to hide the helplessness of the youth,' Kharge stated in a post on X.

He questioned, 'Isn't youth unemployment at a frightening 10.2% in 2023-24? Instead of giving colorful slogans and doing photo ops, what did Modiji do to provide jobs to the youth?' He also pointed out a significant drop in the number of women with regular salaried jobs to the lowest in seven years at just 15.9%. Kharge critiqued the failure of the Modi Government to boost employment in the manufacturing sector and rural areas, where unpaid labor among women jumped from 51.9% in 2017-18 to 67.4% in 2023-24.

'Modi ji, remember this... every single youth of India, whose employment has been snatched away by your government, will do only one thing -- defeat the BJP in every election,' Kharge concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

