Haryana Congress Unveils Ambitious Poll Manifesto with Comprehensive Welfare Promises

The Haryana Congress on Saturday unveiled its comprehensive poll manifesto for the October 5 state assembly elections, making a slew of promises aimed at various sectors of society. The party pledges to establish a commission for farmers' welfare, offer Rs 2 crore to families of martyred soldiers, promote labour-intensive units for employment, and reconstitute the Haryana Minority Commission.

Among the leaders present at the manifesto launch were Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The Congress has announced seven 'guarantees', including a legal guarantee for an MSP, a caste survey, affordable gas cylinders, monetary aid for women, monthly pensions for vulnerable groups, government jobs, free electricity, and medical treatment.

Gehlot expressed confidence that the Congress, known for fulfilling its promises, will form the government post-elections. Key manifesto highlights include prioritizing farmers' issues, setting up memorials for farmers who died in agitations, offering higher compensation for martyrs' families, and shutting down the BJP government's flagship Family ID portal. The Congress also aims to make Haryana drug-free and will promote sports through a 'bring medal, get post' policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)