Khamenei Urges Support for Lebanon amidst Israel Conflict
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for Muslim solidarity with Lebanon and Hezbollah. This statement came after the Israeli army claimed responsibility for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Khamenei emphasized that the region's fate lies with resistance forces, particularly Hezbollah.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on Muslims to stand by Lebanon and Hezbollah in their struggle against Israel. Speaking on Saturday, Khamenei urged support through all available means, condemning what he described as the 'wicked regime' of Israel.
The call to action followed an announcement by the Israeli army, claiming responsibility for the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. State media reported that Khamenei believes the future of the region hinges on the efforts of resistance forces, with Hezbollah at the forefront.
In a statement, Khamenei underscored the importance of unity and resistance in confronting regional challenges, positioning Hezbollah as a pivotal player in determining the fate of the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Alive after Israeli Airstrikes
Hezbollah Confirms Death of Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
Regional Reactions to the Killing of Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
France Confirms Death of Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Strike Kills Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah