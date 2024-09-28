Khamenei Urges Support for Lebanon amidst Israel Conflict

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on Muslims to stand by Lebanon and Hezbollah in their struggle against Israel. Speaking on Saturday, Khamenei urged support through all available means, condemning what he described as the 'wicked regime' of Israel.

The call to action followed an announcement by the Israeli army, claiming responsibility for the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. State media reported that Khamenei believes the future of the region hinges on the efforts of resistance forces, with Hezbollah at the forefront.

In a statement, Khamenei underscored the importance of unity and resistance in confronting regional challenges, positioning Hezbollah as a pivotal player in determining the fate of the area.

