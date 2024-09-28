Left Menu

Khamenei Urges Support for Lebanon amidst Israel Conflict

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for Muslim solidarity with Lebanon and Hezbollah. This statement came after the Israeli army claimed responsibility for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Khamenei emphasized that the region's fate lies with resistance forces, particularly Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:54 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on Muslims to stand by Lebanon and Hezbollah in their struggle against Israel. Speaking on Saturday, Khamenei urged support through all available means, condemning what he described as the 'wicked regime' of Israel.

The call to action followed an announcement by the Israeli army, claiming responsibility for the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. State media reported that Khamenei believes the future of the region hinges on the efforts of resistance forces, with Hezbollah at the forefront.

In a statement, Khamenei underscored the importance of unity and resistance in confronting regional challenges, positioning Hezbollah as a pivotal player in determining the fate of the area.

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

