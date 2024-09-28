Left Menu

CEC Kumar Takes Steps to Combat Urban Voter Apathy in Maharashtra

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addressed the concern of urban voter apathy during a press review in Mumbai. He emphasized efforts to ensure maximum polling in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections and called for daily wage earners to be informed of paid voting holidays. Compliance measures were discussed to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:57 IST
Rajiv Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday highlighted the issue of urban voter apathy, stressing that efforts are in place to ensure maximum participation in the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

During a press conference in Mumbai, Kumar pointed out areas such as Colaba and Kalyan, which recorded some of the lowest voter turnouts in the recent Lok Sabha polls. He emphasized the need for the administration to inform daily wage earners and other unorganized sector workers of their paid holiday entitlement on voting day.

Kumar also called on the Maharashtra Government to reassign officials who have served in their home districts or their current postings for over three years. Additionally, he stressed that political parties should be transparent about candidates with criminal backgrounds. Measures including the checking of helicopters will be implemented to ensure an inducement-free election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

