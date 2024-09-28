HD Kumaraswamy Accuses Karnataka Government of Conspiracy Amid MUDA Scam Controversy

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government, accusing it of unethical practices in connection with the alleged MUDA scam, during a media address on Saturday. He alleged that the administration is filing FIRs and arresting dissenters to maintain control.

Kumaraswamy particularly called out Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet for delaying filing an FIR despite orders. He claimed the state government, including the Home Minister, is conspiring against him by holding secret meetings with top police officials and ministers.

The Union Minister accused the Congress government in Karnataka of misusing power, contrasting their actions with their usual accusations against the Centre. He highlighted Siddaramaiah's allegedly corrupt practices and failure to focus on state development, asserting that the government is diverting attention from real issues by targeting him.

(With inputs from agencies.)