Left Menu

HD Kumaraswamy Accuses Karnataka Government of Conspiracy Amid MUDA Scam Controversy

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy criticized Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's government for alleged unethical practices relating to the MUDA scam. He claimed the administration plots against him while corruption and misuse of power are rampant. He also refuted allegations of opposition sabotage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:00 IST
HD Kumaraswamy Accuses Karnataka Government of Conspiracy Amid MUDA Scam Controversy
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government, accusing it of unethical practices in connection with the alleged MUDA scam, during a media address on Saturday. He alleged that the administration is filing FIRs and arresting dissenters to maintain control.

Kumaraswamy particularly called out Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet for delaying filing an FIR despite orders. He claimed the state government, including the Home Minister, is conspiring against him by holding secret meetings with top police officials and ministers.

The Union Minister accused the Congress government in Karnataka of misusing power, contrasting their actions with their usual accusations against the Centre. He highlighted Siddaramaiah's allegedly corrupt practices and failure to focus on state development, asserting that the government is diverting attention from real issues by targeting him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024