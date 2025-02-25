Left Menu

Sepp Blatter's Last Stand: Clearing His Name Amid Corruption Allegations

Sepp Blatter, former FIFA president, is set to clear his name in a Swiss court regarding allegations of corrupt payments to Michel Platini. Both were previously cleared but face an appeal by Swiss prosecutors. Blatter remains confident, citing a fair contractual agreement as his defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:27 IST
Sepp Blatter

Sepp Blatter, the erstwhile president of FIFA, is gearing up for a court battle to prove his innocence against charges of corruption linked to payments made to Michel Platini. As the hearing looms, he stands by his claim of being unjustly targeted.

Invalidating lower court decisions, Swiss prosecutors have furthered their appeal, challenging the legitimacy of a 2 million Swiss franc payment sanctioned by Blatter to Platini. Blatter, asserting the legality of the transaction, awaits yet another verdict to reaffirm his claims of transparency.

The proceedings, anticipated to conclude in March, are seen by Blatter as the finale to his protracted legal entanglement. Both he and Platini had their reputations tainted and careers disrupted, partly due to the investigation's impact on their roles in global football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

