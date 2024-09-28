Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over Ram Temple Remarks

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insulting Hindus with his remarks on the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Yadav accused Gandhi of hurting the sentiments of Hindus and condemned his statements, urging Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to intervene.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks regarding the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Yadav asserts that Gandhi's comments have deeply insulted Hindus.

Yadav stated that inviting figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Ambani, and Adani to the event while excluding poor people, laborers, and farmers, as Gandhi alleged, is a serious affront to the Hindu community. He emphasized that the temple's construction is a result of years of public struggle.

Condemning Gandhi's words as petty, Yadav highlighted widespread anger and sought intervention from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to prevent further insults. He also suggested that the Congress's electoral defeats are a reflection of public sentiment.

