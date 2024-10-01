Foreign Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Mutual Respect in Democracies

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday told Americans that they should "not feel bad" when India responds to their comments on its internal affairs.

"At the State to State, government to government level, it's important that democracies are mutually respectful. One democracy cannot have the right to comment on another while calling it foreign interference when the reverse happens," Jaishankar said at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a prominent American think-tank.

"Foreign interference is foreign interference, irrespective of who does it. It's a testy area, and you have every right to comment, just as I have the right to comment on your comment. So don't feel bad when I do this," he asserted.

The US and India, both leading democracies, often witness US political leaders commenting on India's democratic practices. Jaishankar highlighted the globalized nature of politics, how national politics often cross borders, and the role of social media and economic forces in shaping global narratives.

"The United States ensures that its political influence extends beyond its borders as part of its foreign policy. In a globalized era, global agendas and players attempt to shape politics beyond their own regions, using social media and financial flows," he observed.

"This reality forms part of overall global competition among countries and political forces. When it's a competition, you expect others to act in their interest, and it's your right to do the same," Jaishankar concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)