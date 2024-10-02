Left Menu

US Warns Iran After Missile Attack on Israel: Potential for Severe Response

The United States has warned Iran of severe consequences following its ballistic missile attack on Israel, which was intercepted with the help of U.S. military forces. President Biden expressed robust support for Israel, as the situation marks a significant escalation in regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 02:36 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 02:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States issued a stern warning to Iran, signifying serious repercussions for its recent ballistic missile attack on Israel. The salvo, deemed a significant escalation, was largely thwarted with assistance from U.S. military forces. President Joe Biden strongly backed Israel, labeling Iran's aggression as ineffective and declaring plans for a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized the gravity of the incident and reiterated that there would be severe consequences for Iran's actions. Sullivan refrained from detailing specific measures but indicated an unwavering U.S. support for Israel.

The Pentagon confirmed that two U.S. Navy destroyers launched interceptors to neutralize the Iranian missiles. The attack, notable for its scale, triggered significant military discussions on next steps, with the Biden administration consulting closely with Israeli officials on potential responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

