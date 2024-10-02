Claudia Sheinbaum: Mexico's First Woman President Leads with Bold Promises
Claudia Sheinbaum was inaugurated as Mexico's first female president, committing to reinforce women’s rights and attract international investment. She addressed economic challenges and pledged reforms to improve public services and combat gender violence. The November U.S. elections and Mexico's judicial reforms may impact her governance and investment strategies.
Claudia Sheinbaum was inaugurated as Mexico's first woman president on Tuesday, with a firm commitment to enhance women's rights and safeguard Mexico's appeal as a stable destination for international investments. At 62, the former mayor and scientist took the oath in a lively congressional ceremony, marking the start of her six-year term.
In her inaugural address, Sheinbaum passionately declared, "It's time for transformation, it's time for women." Assuming her new role, she reassured investors of fiscal stability and safe investments, following her predecessor's controversial judicial reforms.
Alberto Ramos from Goldman Sachs highlighted Sheinbaum's primary challenge: maintaining a predictable, investment-friendly policy environment. Sheinbaum must manage the economic issues inherited from her predecessor, Lopez Obrador, while addressing judicial reforms and the impending U.S. elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
