Final Battle: Vance vs. Walz in Trump's Campaign's Crucial Debate

U.S. Senator JD Vance, Republican Donald Trump's vice presidential pick, faced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Democratic vice-presidential nominee, in a nationally televised debate on Tuesday. This debate, potentially the last of the 2024 presidential campaign, occurred just before the crucial Nov. 5 election.

The opening question dealt with the Middle East conflict, querying both candidates about their stance on a potential preemptive strike by Israel on Iran to thwart its nuclear program. Walz, visibly uncomfortable, avoided a direct answer, instead criticizing Trump's four-year presidential term. Vance, while initially ribbing Walz for dodging the question, detailed his own background before eventually supporting Trump's foreign policy decisions regarding Israel.

Throughout the debate, Vance implied Kamala Harris played a significant decision-making role in the Biden administration, referring to it as the 'Harris administration.' This narrative aimed to transfer political liabilities from Biden to Harris, a tactic the Trump campaign has persistently pushed.

(With inputs from agencies.)