Civility Amidst Chaos: Walz and Vance Face Off in Final VP Debate

Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance clashed on Tuesday at a vice-presidential debate that was surprisingly civil in the final stretch of an ugly election campaign marred by inflammatory rhetoric and two assassination attempts. The two rivals, who have forcefully attacked each other on the campaign trail, mostly struck a cordial tone, instead saving their fire for the candidates at the top of their tickets, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump.

The most tense exchange occurred near the end of the debate, when Vance, who has said he would not have voted to certify the results of the 2020 election, avoided a question about whether he would challenge this year's vote if Trump loses. Walz responded by blaming Trump's false claims of voter fraud for instigating the Jan. 6, 2021, mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol in an unsuccessful effort to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's 2020 election.

Despite the contentious backdrop, Walz, the liberal governor of Minnesota, and Vance, a conservative U.S. senator from Ohio, sought to present a more amicable front. They debated pressing topics such as the Middle East crisis, immigration, taxes, abortion, climate change, and the economy. However, the night was far from devoid of drama, with both candidates aiming pointed criticisms at their opponents' running mates.

