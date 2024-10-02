Left Menu

Unyielding Activists: Ladakh’s Quest for Rights and Statehood

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 protestors from Ladakh, detained during their 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' march, continue their indefinite fast on Gandhi Jayanti, demanding rights and statehood for Ladakh. Despite their release and re-detention, they remain steadfast in their peaceful protest, which has been ongoing since September 1.

Unyielding Activists: Ladakh’s Quest for Rights and Statehood
  • Country:
  • India

In a steadfast pursuit of rights and statehood for Ladakh, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 other protesters have been detained during their 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' march. Despite the detentions, the group continued their indefinite fast on Gandhi Jayanti, marking their second day of protest.

Coordinator Apex Body's Jigmat Paljor claimed their over-24-hours detention to be illegal and emphasized the urgency for legal proceedings. The protest, ongoing since September 1, shows no sign of waning, as the activists, once released, were again detained.

The marchers, under the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), demand statehood for Ladakh, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, early recruitment processes, and separate Lok Sabha seats. Despite hardships and detentions, the activists continue to stand their ground for their cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

