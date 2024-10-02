Thailand Faces Surge in Meth and Heroin Trafficking Amid Myanmar Civil War

Thailand is grappling with a wave of illegal drugs trafficked from neighboring Myanmar, experiencing a significant rise in methamphetamine and heroin seizures. The surge is fueled by ongoing civil war in Myanmar, according to a senior Thai counter-narcotics official.

Apikit Ch.Rojprasert, deputy secretary-general of Thailand's Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), stated that the northern region remains the primary route for trafficking. Criminal networks, in alliance with militias and rebel groups, have established 'super labs' in Myanmar's Shan and Kachin States. Although Myanmar's ruling junta has expressed commitment to cooperating with neighbors on narcotics control, they declined to comment on the recent developments.

The increase in drug trafficking is alarming, with meth and heroin seizures going up by 172% and nearly seven times, respectively, in Thailand's northern provinces. Despite efforts to curb the influx, the street price of meth continues to drop, suggesting a larger volume of drugs are slipping through undetected.

(With inputs from agencies.)