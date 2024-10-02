An Uncommon Alliance: How Walz and Vance Defied Debate Expectations

The vice presidential debate between Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance surprised viewers by maintaining a cordial tone and focusing on common ideas. The more than 90-minute discourse saw the candidates shake hands and introduce their wives, a gesture that pleased many voters frustrated with the usual political hostility.

Walz, running mate to Vice President Kamala Harris, and Vance, the vice-presidential pick for Donald Trump, exhibited a 'Midwestern nice' attitude. While they sharply disagreed on key issues such as abortion, climate change, and the economy, they avoided personal attacks, directing their critiques toward Harris and Trump instead.

Analysts believe the respectful debate was a strategic move to appeal to undecided voters. Despite strong disagreements, both candidates maintained a polite tone, even as Trump engaged in derogatory remarks about Walz on social media. This demeanor could significantly influence the razor-thin margins expected in battleground states come election day.

