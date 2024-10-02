Narendra Modi Congratulates Shigeru Ishiba on Becoming Japan's Prime Minister

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to Shigeru Ishiba for assuming the role of Japan's Prime Minister.

Using his official X handle, Modi stated, ''Heartiest congratulations PM @shigeruishiba. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership and promote peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.''

Ishiba succeeds Fumio Kishida, who resigned amidst multiple government scandals, making way for new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)