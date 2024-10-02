Left Menu

Narendra Modi Congratulates Shigeru Ishiba on Becoming Japan's Prime Minister

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shigeru Ishiba on his new role as Japan's Prime Minister. Modi expressed eagerness to work with Ishiba to strengthen India-Japan relations and promote peace in the Indo-Pacific region. Ishiba succeeded Fumio Kishida, who resigned after scandals affected his government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 11:52 IST
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to Shigeru Ishiba for assuming the role of Japan's Prime Minister.

Using his official X handle, Modi stated, ''Heartiest congratulations PM @shigeruishiba. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership and promote peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.''

Ishiba succeeds Fumio Kishida, who resigned amidst multiple government scandals, making way for new leadership.

