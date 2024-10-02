Israeli Strikes Kill 32 in Gaza as Conflict Intensifies

At least 32 people were killed in Israeli strikes in southern Gaza overnight into Wednesday, according to Palestinian medical officials.

The European Hospital in Khan Younis, a heavily affected city, stated it received bodies from intense Israeli airstrikes and ground operations. The fatalities included several women and children, with dozens more wounded.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israel claims to be targeting militant positions across Gaza nearly a year after Hamas' October 7 attack sparked the conflict. The focus has now also shifted to Lebanon, where Israel is engaging with Hezbollah, and Iran, which launched a ballistic missile at Israel on Tuesday.

Dr. Saleh al-Hams, head of the nursing department at the European Hospital, reported that numerous dead and wounded were brought to his facility and the Nasser Hospital around 3 a.m. Some injuries were critical, indicating the death toll might increase.

He said Israel executed heavy airstrikes while its ground forces invaded three neighborhoods in Khan Younis. A prior massive offensive by Israel left much of the city in ruins earlier this year.

Throughout the war, Israeli forces have repeatedly struck areas in Gaza where they have previously battled Hamas and other militants regrouping there.

Hamas-led militants killed approximately 1,200 people on October 7, taking around 250 hostages, with about 100 still captive in Gaza. Israel's retaliatory actions have resulted in over 41,000 Palestinian deaths, according to local health authorities, causing significant destruction and displacing most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents, often more than once.

(With inputs from agencies.)