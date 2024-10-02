Japan's New FM Weighs in on 'Asian NATO' Proposal
Japan's new foreign minister, Takeshi Iwaya, has indicated that the 'Asian NATO' idea proposed by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is worth considering for the mid- to long-term future. Iwaya emphasized the importance of thoughtful deliberation over time during a news conference in Tokyo.
During a news conference in Tokyo, Japan's newly appointed foreign minister, Takeshi Iwaya, discussed the 'Asian NATO' proposal floated by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who took office on Tuesday.
Iwaya described the idea as one for the future, emphasizing that it should be considered over a mid- to long-term period.
His comments underscore the cautious optimism surrounding the potential establishment of a regional defense alliance akin to NATO.
