Japan's New FM Weighs in on 'Asian NATO' Proposal

During a news conference in Tokyo, Japan's newly appointed foreign minister, Takeshi Iwaya, discussed the 'Asian NATO' proposal floated by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who took office on Tuesday.

Iwaya described the idea as one for the future, emphasizing that it should be considered over a mid- to long-term period.

His comments underscore the cautious optimism surrounding the potential establishment of a regional defense alliance akin to NATO.

