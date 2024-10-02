India Issues Travel Advisory Amid Iran-Israel Tensions
In response to rising hostilities between Iran and Israel, India has issued a travel advisory for its nationals, recommending avoidance of non-essential travel to Iran. Residents in Iran are urged to stay vigilant and maintain contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran. The Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring the situation.
In light of escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, India has issued a travel advisory for its nationals, urging them to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.
Indian nationals currently residing in Iran are advised to remain vigilant and maintain regular contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.
The Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring the deteriorating security situation in the region, emphasizing the importance of precautionary measures for Indian citizens.
