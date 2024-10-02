Left Menu

India Issues Travel Advisory Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

In response to rising hostilities between Iran and Israel, India has issued a travel advisory for its nationals, recommending avoidance of non-essential travel to Iran. Residents in Iran are urged to stay vigilant and maintain contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran. The Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 12:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
(With inputs from agencies.)

