UK PM Keir Starmer Condemns Iran's Missile Attacks on Israel Amid Brussels Tour

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned Iran's missile attacks against Israel as he embarked on a tour to Brussels on Wednesday, where the issue will feature high on the agenda during his talks with European Union (EU) leaders.

Starmer spoke to Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to express the UK's "steadfast commitment" to Israeli security and the protection of civilians, adding that the UK stands with Israel and its "right to self-defence". He also made phone calls to French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss the serious risk of regional escalation and the "urgent need for de-escalation, with all parties needing to show restraint".

''I utterly condemn this attempt by the Iranian regime to harm innocent Israelis, to escalate this incredibly dangerous situation and push the region ever closer to the brink,'' said Starmer in a televised address from 10 Downing Street in London on Tuesday night.

''We stand with Israel, and we recognise her right to self-defence in the face of this aggression,'' he said.

He called on Iran to ''stop these attacks'', saying it had ''menaced the Middle East for far too long''.

''I am deeply concerned that the region is on the brink, and I'm deeply concerned about the risk of miscalculation,'' he added.

Earlier, Downing Street said that Iran's attack on Israel began during the leaders' conversation in which Starmer expressed the UK's support for Israeli security.

"During the call (with Netanyahu), the Prime Minister also underlined the importance of a ceasefire in Lebanon to allow space for a political solution in line with UNSC Resolution 1701. The Prime Minister also raised the situation in Gaza and the importance of a ceasefire and action to bring home the hostages," Downing Street said.

On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had launched missiles in retaliation for recent attacks that killed the leaders of the Hezbollah and Hamas militant groups, as well as a senior Iranian commander. Israel said most of the 180 missiles fired were intercepted. UK forces were also involved in supporting Israel, with Defence Secretary John Healey saying British forces had "played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation", without giving more details.

''I completely condemn Iran's attack against Israel. British forces have this evening (Tuesday) played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East," Healey said.

''I want to thank all British personnel involved in the operation for their courage and professionalism. The UK stands fully behind Israel's right to defend its country and its people against threats,'' he said.

While Healey will make his way to Cyprus to visit British personnel stationed there, Starmer will be in Brussels for his pre-planned meeting with EU leaders. Besides the escalating situation between Israel and Iran, he is scheduled to continue his drive to improve the UK's relationship with the EU. Downing Street said he wants to set out his determination to move beyond Brexit and make the UK's relationship with the EU work for the British people, focused on delivering a broad-based security pact, securing our borders and tackling barriers to trade.

In a statement ahead of the tour, Starmer said: "The UK is undeniably stronger when it works in lockstep with its closest international partners. This has never been more important – with war, conflict and insecurity all knocking on Europe's door.

"We will only be able to tackle these challenges by putting our collective weight behind them, which is why I am so determined to put the Brexit years behind us and establish a more pragmatic and mature relationship with the European Union.

"Better cooperation with the EU will deliver the benefits the British people deserve – securing our borders, keeping us safe and boosting economic growth." He has meetings scheduled with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola. The central message would be to reiterate the importance of like-minded countries cooperating more closely on areas of shared interest at a time of wars in Ukraine and West Asia, as well as the rise of smuggling gangs trafficking people across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)