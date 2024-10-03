Crises Loom Over Presidential Campaign: How Harris and Trump Navigate the Final Weeks

The final stretch of the presidential campaign is fraught with challenges, as Harris and Trump navigate a devastating hurricane, a Mideast conflict, and a nationwide dockworkers strike.

President Joe Biden, responsible for managing these crises, may influence voter perception of Harris. Trump criticizes Harris's leadership amid simultaneous disasters.

This tumultuous period could shape the public's view of their leadership ahead of the election, determining the campaign's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)