Left Menu

U.S. Resident Killed in Lebanon Amid Israeli Airstrikes

Kamel Ahmad Jawad, a U.S. legal permanent resident from Dearborn, Michigan, has been killed in Lebanon, reportedly due to an Israeli airstrike. The incident has provoked condolences from the American government and criticism over U.S. support for Israel, amidst ongoing conflicts targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 03:52 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 03:52 IST
U.S. Resident Killed in Lebanon Amid Israeli Airstrikes
death

A U.S. resident from Dearborn, Michigan, Kamel Ahmad Jawad, has reportedly been killed in Lebanon during an Israeli airstrike, according to his friends and neighbors.

While the White House expressed condolences, a State Department spokesperson clarified that Jawad was a legal permanent U.S. resident, not a citizen. The incident highlights the tragedy of civilian deaths amid Israel's military actions in Lebanon, claimed to target Hezbollah militants backed by Iran.

Jawad was reportedly in Lebanon caring for his elderly mother. Advocacy groups and his friend have mourned him as a generous individual. Washington's support for Israel has faced criticism, particularly within Dearborn's large Arab American community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024