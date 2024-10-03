U.S. Resident Killed in Lebanon Amid Israeli Airstrikes
Kamel Ahmad Jawad, a U.S. legal permanent resident from Dearborn, Michigan, has been killed in Lebanon, reportedly due to an Israeli airstrike. The incident has provoked condolences from the American government and criticism over U.S. support for Israel, amidst ongoing conflicts targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.
A U.S. resident from Dearborn, Michigan, Kamel Ahmad Jawad, has reportedly been killed in Lebanon during an Israeli airstrike, according to his friends and neighbors.
While the White House expressed condolences, a State Department spokesperson clarified that Jawad was a legal permanent U.S. resident, not a citizen. The incident highlights the tragedy of civilian deaths amid Israel's military actions in Lebanon, claimed to target Hezbollah militants backed by Iran.
Jawad was reportedly in Lebanon caring for his elderly mother. Advocacy groups and his friend have mourned him as a generous individual. Washington's support for Israel has faced criticism, particularly within Dearborn's large Arab American community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
