Exodus Alert: Southern Lebanon at Risk Amid Israel-Hezbollah Tensions
Israel's military has urged residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate, citing imminent forceful action against Hezbollah. The call comes as over 800,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon amid escalating tensions. Residents are advised to move north of the Zahrani River to ensure their safety.
Israel's military has issued a stark warning to residents in southern Lebanon, urging them to leave their homes amid rising tensions with Hezbollah. The message, delivered by Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, advised relocation north of the Zahrani River.
The call for evacuation comes as a new conflict unfolds, with more than 800,000 Lebanese citizens already displaced over the past ten days as part of the larger Iran-related regional war. The potential escalation has prompted widespread fear among civilians.
The Israeli military has vowed to act 'forcefully' against Hezbollah, indicating a serious military engagement might be on the horizon. This development adds another layer to the ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts, drawing international attention.
