Left Menu

Exodus Alert: Southern Lebanon at Risk Amid Israel-Hezbollah Tensions

Israel's military has urged residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate, citing imminent forceful action against Hezbollah. The call comes as over 800,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon amid escalating tensions. Residents are advised to move north of the Zahrani River to ensure their safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:22 IST
Exodus Alert: Southern Lebanon at Risk Amid Israel-Hezbollah Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Israel's military has issued a stark warning to residents in southern Lebanon, urging them to leave their homes amid rising tensions with Hezbollah. The message, delivered by Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, advised relocation north of the Zahrani River.

The call for evacuation comes as a new conflict unfolds, with more than 800,000 Lebanese citizens already displaced over the past ten days as part of the larger Iran-related regional war. The potential escalation has prompted widespread fear among civilians.

The Israeli military has vowed to act 'forcefully' against Hezbollah, indicating a serious military engagement might be on the horizon. This development adds another layer to the ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts, drawing international attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026