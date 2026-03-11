Global Condemnation: Nations Unite to Challenge Hezbollah's Actions in Lebanon

India joined almost 30 nations contributing troops to the UNIFIL in expressing concern over the heightening violence in Lebanon, following Hezbollah's recent confrontational actions against Israel. Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, reiterated India's unwavering support to UNIFIL peacekeepers amid escalating threats.

A joint statement, delivered by the Permanent Representative of France at the Security Council, called for an end to hostilities, emphasizing the necessity for respecting Lebanon's sovereignty. The statement condemned Hezbollah's aggressive stance and urged its immediate cessation of fire towards Israel.

The countries involved pledged increased support to Lebanon and its armed forces, while reaffirming their commitment to the safety and security of UN peacekeepers. The joint call also demanded adherence to international humanitarian law and protection of civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)