Global Condemnation: Nations Unite to Challenge Hezbollah's Actions in Lebanon

India and nearly 30 countries contributing troops to UN peacekeeping in Lebanon have expressed alarm over escalating hostilities and condemned Hezbollah for its aggressive actions against Israel. The countries reaffirm support for Lebanese sovereignty and urge all parties to respect international law and ensure peacekeepers' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India joined almost 30 nations contributing troops to the UNIFIL in expressing concern over the heightening violence in Lebanon, following Hezbollah's recent confrontational actions against Israel. Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, reiterated India's unwavering support to UNIFIL peacekeepers amid escalating threats.

A joint statement, delivered by the Permanent Representative of France at the Security Council, called for an end to hostilities, emphasizing the necessity for respecting Lebanon's sovereignty. The statement condemned Hezbollah's aggressive stance and urged its immediate cessation of fire towards Israel.

The countries involved pledged increased support to Lebanon and its armed forces, while reaffirming their commitment to the safety and security of UN peacekeepers. The joint call also demanded adherence to international humanitarian law and protection of civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

