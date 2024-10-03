US Domestic News Highlights: Debate Clashes, Fundraising Surges, and Legal Showdowns

In recent political developments, Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance engaged in a vice presidential debate with a surprisingly civil tone, despite the heated election atmosphere on the campaign trail. Both candidates directed their strongest criticisms towards figures at the top of the ticket, keeping the debate issue-focused.

Financial reports indicate Donald Trump's campaign amassed over $160 million in September, reflecting a 23% increase compared to the previous month. The significant fundraising figures bolster Trump's campaign as they prepare for the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, legal affairs are gaining attention, with U.S. prosecutors detailing Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, and dockworkers continuing their strike on the East Coast and Gulf Coast ports, causing concerns over prolonged disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)