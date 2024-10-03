Harris Campaign Struggles to Regain Muslim and Arab Voter Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is making efforts to win back disenchanted Muslim and Arab voters amid mounting tensions in the Middle East. On Wednesday, Harris' national security adviser Phil Gordan met with community leaders virtually, expressing the administration's support for a ceasefire in Gaza and diplomatic efforts in Lebanon. However, the move may be too late to sway opinions, as some community figures, like Lebanese-American attorney Ali Dagher, have expressed skepticism.

The presidential race, scheduled for November 5, sees Harris facing her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump. In 2020, President Joe Biden successfully garnered significant support from Muslim and Arab communities, which has since diminished due to the prolonged conflict between Israel and Hamas. Activists have criticized both Biden and Harris for their lack of intervention to halt Israel's military activities in Gaza, which have resulted in severe humanitarian crises.

Emgage, a Muslim American advocacy organization, has endorsed Harris, but skepticism lingers among other groups who have urged voters to consider alternatives. Such indecision might influence the election outcome in critical swing states like Michigan. Analysts point out that Harris aligns closely with Biden on policies regarding Israel, a factor that could impact voter preferences.

