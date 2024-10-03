Left Menu

Fact Check: Jamaican PM's Visit to India

Media reports claiming that Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness's motorcade was halted at the new Parliament building gate during his visit to India are untrue. Government sources refuted the claims. Holness was in India for a four-day visit, which included stops in Delhi and Varanasi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:34 IST
Andrew Holness Image Credit: Twitter (@AndrewHolnessJM)
  • India

Government officials have debunked media allegations that Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness's carcade was stopped at the entrance of India's newly constructed Parliament building. The claims were labeled as factually incorrect.

Prime Minister Holness embarked on a four-day visit to India, starting Monday. His itinerary included engagements in Delhi, followed by a trip to Varanasi on Wednesday.

The baseless reports were categorically refuted by reliable government sources, emphasizing the smooth progression of the Jamaican leader's visit to the country. The reports had suggested a breach in protocol which was strongly denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

