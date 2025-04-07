Left Menu

Greenland's Political Shift: New Parliament and Independence Aspirations

Greenland's newly elected parliament has convened following a March election, with Jens-Frederik Nielsen as its youngest prime minister. Amid external pressures and U.S. interest, Nielsen advocates for political unity and strengthened ties with Denmark until Greenland achieves sovereignty. The pro-business Democrats Party now leads the coalition government.

Greenland's newly formed parliament assembled for the first time on Monday after the March general election, amidst external pressures from U.S. President Donald Trump's expressed interest in acquiring the semi-autonomous Danish territory. Stepping in as Greenland's youngest prime minister is Jens-Frederik Nielsen, aged 33, from the victorious Demokraatit (Democrats) party.

Emphasizing the importance of political unity, Nielsen stated, "It has never been more important to stand together for our country and stable governance." He also highlighted Greenland's intentions to fortify ties with Denmark, viewed as its "closest partner," while striving towards eventual independence.

The Democrats Party secured a tripling in seats, now holding 10 seats, and will lead a coalition government alongside three other parties. This coalition, representing a wide political spectrum, commands 23 of the 31 seats in parliament. Notably, the pro-independence Naleraq party will not join the ruling coalition despite doubling its representation to eight seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

