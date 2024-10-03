Left Menu

Kerala CM Challenges Alleged 'Destructive Journalism' Amid Wayanad Relief Dispute

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed disappointment over inadequate central assistance following the Wayanad landslide disaster. He criticized media for spreading false narratives about state relief efforts, labeling it as 'destructive journalism.' Vijayan emphasized the urgent need for federal aid to support recovery efforts and uphold the integrity of the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:17 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has voiced his frustration with the central government for not providing substantial assistance following the devastating Wayanad landslide. He stated that the state had requested Rs 291 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund, but only Rs 145.6 crore, a routine allocation, was sanctioned.

During a recent Cabinet meeting, Vijayan decided to press the central government once more for prompt release of requisite funds. He highlighted the urgency of the situation and the necessity for federal aid to facilitate recovery in the severely affected regions of Wayanad.

Vijayan also criticized what he called 'destructive journalism,' accusing media outlets of promoting a false narrative that undermines Kerala's relief efforts and support from citizens. He argued that this misinformation could deter public contributions and damage Kerala's reputation both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

