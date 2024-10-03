Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Targets MMRDA: Infrastructure Irregularities Exposed

Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) alleges irregularities in ambitious infrastructure projects, warning MMRDA heads of inquiries if Maha Vikas Aghadi returns to power. Citing a Caribbean bank guarantee for a twin-tunnel project, he promises action against those involved. Upcoming Maharashtra elections amplify the tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:22 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has alleged significant irregularities in several infrastructure projects and issued a stark warning to the MMRDA chief. He cautioned that officials could face inquiries or jail time if the Maha Vikas Aghadi returns to power in Maharashtra.

During a news conference, Thackeray pointed out that the bank guarantee for a twin-tunnel project linking Thane to Borivali originates from a Caribbean-based bank, raising concerns about its approval from the Reserve Bank of India. He assured that any official or politician involved would face consequences.

With the Maharashtra assembly elections approaching, Thackeray's warnings add pressure, particularly as the MVA, part of the opposition bloc including NCP (SP) and Congress, makes plans for a return to power. The MMRDA faces scrutiny, particularly over a short tender notice for a Rs 14,000 crore project, highlighting potential cost escalations in infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

