PM Modi Hails New Classical Language Status for Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Pali, and Prakrit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commended the Union Cabinet's decision to bestow the status of classical language upon Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali. In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi highlighted the historic contributions of these languages to Indian culture.

Modi described Marathi as a source of national pride, emphasizing its noteworthy cultural impact throughout India's history. He expressed optimism that this recognition would inspire more individuals to learn Marathi. Additionally, Modi celebrated the honor bestowed upon Bengali literature, acknowledging its longstanding influence and extending congratulations worldwide during the festive period of Durga Puja.

The Prime Minister also remarked on the Assamese language, expressing delight at its elevation to classical status and noting its rich literary tradition. He highlighted the spiritual and philosophical roots of Pali and Prakrit, underscoring their recognition as a tribute to their enduring cultural impact. Modi concluded by affirming the government's commitment to regional languages and the acknowledgement of India's vibrant linguistic diversity by conferring classical status on these languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)