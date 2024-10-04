Left Menu

Calls for DHS Watchdog Resignation amidst Misconduct Allegations

Two senior Democrats in the U.S. Congress urged the resignation of DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari following a nonpartisan report highlighting his repeated misconduct and obstruction. The report alleges that Cuffari lied to Congress and misused taxpayer dollars while failing to uphold public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 03:35 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 03:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress have called for the resignation of Joseph Cuffari, the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security, following a damning report. The document, released by the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, outlines serious allegations of misconduct and deception.

The report accuses Cuffari, who was appointed by former President Trump, of lying to Congress and squandering $1.4 million of taxpayer funds on what are described as personal vendetta investigations. Amid these revelations, Congressional Representatives Jamie Raskin and Bennie Thompson argue that Cuffari is unfit for his role, which requires an unwavering commitment to public trust.

The report has sparked a partisan reaction; Republican James Comer criticized the Council's investigative process, raising concerns about its duration and fairness. The situation has prompted further scrutiny from the Government Oversight Committee, as discussions around the matter continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

