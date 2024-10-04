U.S. Ports Strike Ends with Tentative Wage Deal

In a bid to end the crippling three-day strike that halted shipping across the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts, dock workers and port operators have reached a tentative agreement. The wage hike proposed raises average hourly wages from $39 to $63 over six years.

The International Longshoremen's Association's demand for a 77% raise was met halfway as negotiations with the United States Maritime Alliance led to a 62% increase agreement. This historic work stoppage caused shortages and a backlog of anchored ships outside major U.S. ports.

Despite ongoing concerns about automation and job loss, the agreement represents critical progress, according to President Biden. The administration had supported the union, emphasizing the shipping industry's profits since the pandemic. Meanwhile, Secretary of Labor Julie Su actively aided negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)