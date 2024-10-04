Left Menu

BJP Accuses Jharkhand Government of Major Coal Scam

BJP Jharkhand President Babulal Marandi accused the JMM-led Jharkhand government of being involved in a coal scam in Dhanbad, calling for an investigation. He praised the High Court's decision for a CBI probe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit, supported the BJP's efforts and launched several development projects.

In a scathing attack on the Jharkhand government, BJP state president Babulal Marandi has alleged involvement in a major coal scam in Dhanbad. Speaking to ANI, Marandi claimed that the state's leadership has set unprecedented records of corruption, warranting a thorough investigation. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he asserted, must provide answers.

Marandi took to X to express satisfaction with the Jharkhand High Court's decision ordering a CBI investigation into the Dhanbad coal scam. He accused CM Soren of posting a corrupt official in Dhanbad, facilitating a multi-billion-rupee scam, and inflicting significant financial damage on the state's treasury.

He further charged Soren with plundering crucial resources and undermining the state's economy. Asserting that Soren weakened the state by protecting corrupt officials, Marandi urged immediate suspension of those implicated and full cooperation in the CBI probe. Meanwhile, during his visit to Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP workers at Ranchi airport, commending their dedication. Modi also inaugurated projects worth over Rs 83,300 crore and addressed a public gathering in Hazaribagh, highlighting the launch of 40 new Eklavya schools and laying foundation stones for 25 more.

